Image copyright Peter Byrne/PA Wire Image caption Santosh Bhatta was charged with ill-treating Olinda Mansfield at Broadgreen Hospital

A care worker accused of putting a plastic bag over a 79-year-old patient's head will face a retrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict.

Santosh Bhatta was charged with ill-treating Olinda Mansfield at Broadgreen Hospital in Liverpool in July 2018.

The 32-year-old had told the city's Crown Court he held the bag near Ms Mansfield's face to play "peek-a-boo".

The jury, which was sent out on Friday, was discharged earlier. A retrial has been listed for January 2020.