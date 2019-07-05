Image caption New Quay Road in Liverpool is often congested

Liverpool Council is investing £2m into improving the city's cycling and walking routes.

The announcement follows a report to the city council by the authority's cycling champion Simon O'Brien.

Mr O'Brien, who recommended a network of routes connecting Liverpool's green spaces, said cycling tackles key social issues like "climate change and obesity".

The council also hopes the scheme will ease road congestion.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr O'Brien said: "Look at climate change, congestion, obesity, mental health, family fun and tourism - what can help all of those? Cycling is one of them."

The extra money is being set aside by Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson to support the introduction of the new routes.