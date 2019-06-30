Image copyright Family photograph Image caption The support worker made a great impact on all the people he worked with, say his family

The family of a man killed when the car he was travelling in collided with a taxi said they are "praying for his girlfriend" who was seriously injured.

Paul Hayes, 25, was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta which collided with a Ford S-Max taxi at about 01:00 BST on Saturday in West Derby, Liverpool.

His 19-year-old girlfriend, also a passenger in the Fiesta, was seriously hurt.

The Fiesta's driver was initially arrested then treated in hospital.

His family paying tribute said Mr Hayes was "loved by everyone who met him".

'Great friend'

Two people in the taxi were treated for minor injuries after the crash in Princess Drive, said police.

"Paul was a support worker for people with mental health conditions," the family said in a statement.

"He made a great impact on all the people he supported and his colleagues, and was a great friend."

The family added: "Nothing ever fazed him and he lived his life to the fullest.

"We are praying for his girlfriend Lauren who is still in a critical condition. Our thoughts are with Lauren's parents at this time."

Sgt Ged Farley of Merseyside Police, urged any witnesses or anyone who had dashcam footage to come forward.