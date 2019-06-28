Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Kufa, who had been a carer for 10 years, admitted he had not read the man's care plan

A nursing home carer who repeatedly punched a terminally ill man in the groin has been jailed for nine months.

Vangirai Michael Kufa, 40 and of Croxdale Road, Liverpool was employed as a one-to-one carer for a 67-year-old man at Avandale Lodge in Northwich.

Cheshire Police said a camera installed in his room showed Kufa was "more interested in his phone" than caring.

Admitting the ill-treatment of a person without mental capacity, Kufa was sentenced at Chester Crown Court.

Cheshire Police said the victim, who has since died, had moved into the home in December 2017 with a "rare debilitating disease... to receive the specialist care and support that he required".

After a "number of worrying incidents", including him falling out of bed, his family installed a camera in his room, a force spokesman said.

'Zero-tolerance approach'

The device caught Kufa, who had more than 10 years' experience as a carer, "wilfully neglecting" the man, ignoring him when he tried to get his attention and using his phone.

He said when Kufa did react, he elbowed the patient in the back, punched his groin four times and clenched his fist and moved suddenly towards him.

The footage was passed to Cheshire Police and Kufa was arrested.

Image copyright Google Image caption The home's owners said Kufa's behaviour "goes against everything we stand for"

Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Chris Percival said Kufa had "totally abused" the man's trust.

"Kufa was more interested in his phone than he was of doing his job of looking after the elderly man," he said.

"During questioning, he even admitted that he had not read the victim's care plan."

A spokeswoman for HC One, which runs the nursing home, said Kufa's behaviour "goes against everything we stand for".

"We fully support the court's decision and retain a zero-tolerance approach any behaviour which goes against our ethos of kindness."