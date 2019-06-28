Widnes warehouse fire: Homes evacuated in industrial estate blaze
Residents were evacuated from their homes after a huge fire tore through a warehouse.
Firefighters were called to the Golden Triangle Industrial Estate in Widnes, Cheshire, at 20:45 BST on Thursday to tackle the blaze.
Homeowners living nearby were unable to return overnight.
One man was given first aid by fire crews before being treated by paramedics, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said.
A spokesman said crews had made "good progress in bringing the fire under control".
The fire later spread to four adjacent units prompting the evacuation of a number of nearby houses, according to CFRS.
Cheshire Police said it was likely to be Friday morning "at the earliest" before residents could return to the houses.
Firefighters from Bollington shared a video of the aftermath of the fire on social media this morning, showing burnt vehicles in the charred wreckage of the buildings.