Liverpool

Widnes warehouse fire: Homes evacuated in industrial estate blaze

  • 28 June 2019
Widnes fire Image copyright Jamie Naughton
Image caption Sixteen fire engines were tackling the blaze at its height, said the fire service

Residents were evacuated from their homes after a huge fire tore through a warehouse.

Firefighters were called to the Golden Triangle Industrial Estate in Widnes, Cheshire, at 20:45 BST on Thursday to tackle the blaze.

Homeowners living nearby were unable to return overnight.

One man was given first aid by fire crews before being treated by paramedics, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said.

A spokesman said crews had made "good progress in bringing the fire under control".

Image copyright @BollingtonFS
Image caption Footage from the aftermath of the blaze showed burnt out vehicles

The fire later spread to four adjacent units prompting the evacuation of a number of nearby houses, according to CFRS.

Image copyright @BollingtonFS
Image caption Fire crews remained at the scene at daylight to damp down the blaze

Cheshire Police said it was likely to be Friday morning "at the earliest" before residents could return to the houses.

Firefighters from Bollington shared a video of the aftermath of the fire on social media this morning, showing burnt vehicles in the charred wreckage of the buildings.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites