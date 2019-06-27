Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Glen Samson "showed no remorse" for his crimes, police said

An "obsessed sexual predator" released on licence while serving a life term has been given a second life sentence for repeatedly raping two women.

Glen Samson, was found guilty of 24 rapes in a "campaign of abuse" inflicted on the two women in Huddersfield, Liverpool and London.

The 40-year-old, from Liverpool, denied holding his victims against their will and making threats to kill but was convicted at Bradford Crown Court.

He will now serve at least 14 years.

West Yorkshire Police said Samson was given a life sentence in 2004 for multiple rapes, false imprisonment and causing grievous bodily harm.

He served was released on licence in 2016, the force said.

'Horrendous crimes'

Soon afterwards he began abusing two different women, both physically and mentally, his trial was told.

One of the victims came forward last year and, during the police investigation, a second victim was identified.

Samson, of Aigburth Road, was convicted of 24 counts of rape, two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour, two counts of making threats to kill and three counts of false imprisonment.

"Samson's conviction, for what can only be described as horrendous crimes, has removed a dangerous and obsessed sexual predator from our streets," said Det Insp Seth Robinson.

"The two victims have showed immense bravery... and I hope the sentencing of this depraved man allows them some closure to their horrific ordeal."