Image copyright Chloe Dryhurst Image caption Family Portrait: Denise Jones chose to put "pink" in her baby's name after her surprise arrival

A baby has made a surprise early appearance at a Pink concert during the opening song - Get the Party Started.

Denise Jones went into labour three weeks early at the Anfield gig on Tuesday night and was helped by medics to deliver the girl, named Dolly Pink.

Ms Jones' niece Chloe Dryhurst said both mum and baby were "doing amazing" after Dolly's surprise arrival.

The crowd doctor who helped deliver Dolly tweeted: "Mum did all the hard work, we just had to catch.".

US star Pink is currently touring across the world with her Beautiful Trauma tour, with the Liverpool show on Tuesday the first date in England.

Image copyright Chloe Dryhurst Image caption Who Knew?: Dolly Pink surprised the crowd by arriving early at Anfield

Ms Dryhurst told BBC Radio Merseyside her aunt had been feeling some "pressure pains" through the week but had thought nothing of it.

"Before she was going she was fine, she got dressed all nice, everything was fine," she said.

"But she said once she was in there and the music started that's when she knew and it was too late then."

Ms Jones, of Huyton, Merseyside, was 36 weeks and five days pregnant, so had not been expecting baby Dolly so soon.

"It all happened in a matter of about 15 minutes," said Ms Dryhurst.

"She was going to be Dolly Louise but now she was born at the Pink concert we've decided to call her Dolly Pink. It's good because she'll be able to tell a story when she's older."

Ms Dryhurst added: "The whole family are Reds so my grandad was so happy [she was born at Anfield]."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pop star Pink's hits include So What, Just Like A Pill and Get The Party Started

Image copyright Chloe Dryhurst Image caption Denise Jones' family thanked the "amazing paramedics" for helping to deliver baby Dolly Pink

One person on Twitter remarked it was an "excuse to get out of a Pink concert" while another posted: "Talk about being born a Liverpool fan."

"I'm coming out so you better get the party started," another joked.