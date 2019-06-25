Murder charge over Toxteth street stabbing death
- 25 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder over a fatal street stabbing in Liverpool.
Hassan Ahmed Mohamoud, 29, died in hospital after being stabbed in the neck in Toxteth on 28 March.
Abdillahi Ahmed, 28, of Devonshire Road, Toxteth, has also been charged with wounding after another man was stabbed on Devonshire Road earlier on the same day.
He appeared at Liverpool Crown Court earlier and was remanded in custody with a trial set for 2 December.