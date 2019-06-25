Liverpool

Murder charge over Toxteth street stabbing death

  • 25 June 2019
Hassan Ahmed Mohamoud Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Hassan Ahmed Mohamoud died in hospital after being attacked in Toxteth

A man has been charged with murder over a fatal street stabbing in Liverpool.

Hassan Ahmed Mohamoud, 29, died in hospital after being stabbed in the neck in Toxteth on 28 March.

Abdillahi Ahmed, 28, of Devonshire Road, Toxteth, has also been charged with wounding after another man was stabbed on Devonshire Road earlier on the same day.

He appeared at Liverpool Crown Court earlier and was remanded in custody with a trial set for 2 December.

