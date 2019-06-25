Image copyright PA Image caption David Duckenfield was the match commander at Hillsborough in 1989 where 96 Liverpool fans died

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield is to face a retrial over the deaths of 95 football fans.

In April, a jury failed to reach a verdict on the former chief superintendent, who had denied gross negligence manslaughter.

Lawyers acting for Mr Duckenfield, 74, of Ferndown, Dorset, opposed an application for a retrial over the 1989 disaster.

The trial is due to start on 7 October at Preston Crown Court.

Judge Sir Peter Openshaw adjourned court proceedings until later on Tuesday for legal discussions.

About 10 family members were in court as the judge made the ruling, which followed a hearing on Monday.

'Delighted'

Ninety-six Liverpool fans died in the crush on the Leppings Lane terrace at the FA Cup semi-final on 15 April.

The 96th victim, Tony Bland, died more than a year and a day after the disaster, and cannot be included in the prosecution.

John Traynor - the brother of Christopher and Kevin Traynor who both died in the tragedy - said he was "delighted" at the ruling.

"It's what we've been waiting for. Now we can plan our lives again now we know it's the 7 October."