Image copyright Google Image caption The two men were attacked on Manningham Road, Anfield, as they made their way home

Police are hunting three boys in connection with an "appalling" homophobic knife attack on two men.

The men were assaulted at about 21:20 BST on Saturday as they walked down Manningham Road, Anfield, Liverpool.

Police said three boys, aged between 12 and 15, began by making "homophobic insults" before one of them produced a knife and attacked the men.

One of the victims suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries to his head and neck. Both are in hospital.

Merseyside Police said the men, both in their 30s, had been "left incredibly shaken by the incident".

Det Insp Tara Denn said: "This was an appalling and unprovoked attack on two men simply making their way home."

"The hate and violence that has been inflicted on them is simply unacceptable and won't be tolerated on the streets of Merseyside," she added.

Detectives have urged any witnesses to the attack to come forward.