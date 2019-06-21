Chester stabbing: Teen, 15, charged with attempted murder
- 21 June 2019
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the attempted murder of another teenager.
Police were called to reports of a stabbing on Handbridge, Chester, on Thursday afternoon and a 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.
The 15-year-old has also been charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Crewe magistrates on Saturday.