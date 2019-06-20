Liverpool

Boy, 14, seriously hurt in Chester stabbing

  • 20 June 2019
Old Dee Bridge in Handbridge, Chester Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Old Dee Bridge in Chester

A 14-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Cheshire.

It happened at about 15:00 BST at Old Dee Bridge in Handbridge, Chester, police said.

The victim has been taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment, but Cheshire Police have given no further details.

A 15-year-old has been arrested, the force said. Old Dee Bridge was closed while an investigation was launched.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites