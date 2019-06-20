Image copyright Handout Image caption Miguel Reynolds was shot in Netherton on Merseyside

A seventh man has been charged with murder following the shooting of a 21-year-old man on Merseyside.

Miguel Reynolds, from Manchester, was shot dead on Assissian Crescent in Netherton, Sefton, in June 2018.

Joseph McKeever, 28, of Howard Florey Avenue in Netherton, has also been charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm and ammunition, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

He was scheduled to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Six men from Sefton, aged between 20 and 30, have previously been charged with the murder of Mr Reynolds.