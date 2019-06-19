Liverpool

Man arrested over Liverpool bus screwdriver attack

  • 19 June 2019
Scene of Queen Square bus station stabbing
Image caption The man was attacked on a 10B service near Queen Square bus station in Liverpool

A man has been arrested over an attack which saw a bus passenger stabbed with a screwdriver, police have said.

Merseyside Police said a man on board a 10B service suffered "puncture wounds" near Liverpool's Queen Square bus station at about 11:00 BST on 11 June.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but the force said his current status was unknown.

A 58-year-old man was held on suspicion of assault on Monday and has since been released on conditional bail.

