Miguel Reynolds murder: Seventh man held over street shooting
- 19 June 2019
A seventh man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over a fatal street shooting on Merseyside.
Miguel Reynolds, from Manchester, was shot on Assissian Crescent in Netherton, Sefton in June 2018.
A 28-year-old man from Netherton is being questioned on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to rob, Merseyside Police said.
Six men from Sefton, aged between 20 and 30, have previously been charged with the 21-year-old's murder.