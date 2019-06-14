Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption Young people with Liverpool's Youth Offending Service getting work experience with United Utilities

Liverpool's Youth Offending Service (YOS) has been rated "good" with some "outstanding" areas following an official inspection.

But the HM Inspector of Probation report found its out-of-court processes were "inadequate" and required improvement.

The YOS offers support to young offenders aged between 10 and 18 as well as the victims of their crimes.

A team of inspectors examined every aspect of the team's work in March.

The service was given an overall rating of "good".

"Liverpool YOS has some real strengths, its best work is of outstanding quality," Chief Inspector of Probation Justin Russell said.

"However, bringing its out-of-court work up to an acceptable standard and improving communication between the strategic and operational levels of the organisation should be priorities for the future."

'Great result'

The report highlights the work of the team in how young people are assessed, the delivery of services and the review process as "outstanding".

The majority of other areas including leadership, staff, planning and the provision of information and services were all rated "good".

But assessment and planning in out-of-court processes were "inadequate" with implementation and delivery listed as "requiring improvement".

Inspectors praised a "clear vision for the service" and said: "We were impressed with the quality of the work done with children and young people to reduce their likelihood of further offending."

Liverpool City Council there was "a declining trend" for custodial sentences for young offenders.

A spokesman said latest figures showed the number of young people who go on to re-offend after an initial offence is "down by almost 8% year-on-year".

Superintendent Mark Wiggins, chair of the YOS, said the findings were "a great result".