Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Six men were arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to rob

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the shooting of a 21-year-old on Merseyside.

Miguel Reynolds, from Manchester, was fatally wounded on Assissian Crescent in Netherton, Sefton, in June 2018.

The men, aged between 20 and 30 and all from the Sefton area, were arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to rob, Merseyside Police said.

Two were held during raids in Sefton and four were arrested in prisons on Merseyside and in the West Midlands.

Image copyright Handout Image caption Miguel Reynolds was shot in Assissian Crescent in Netherton

Det Ch Insp Ian Warlow said an "extensive" investigation into Mr Reynolds' death "remains ongoing".

"Today's raids are just one tactic we are using to disrupt and bring to justice those involved in criminality and I hope this type of activity reassures residents of this area that we are taking action," he added.

Merseyside Police said a number of people had been previously arrested in connection with the shooting, but all had since been released under investigation.