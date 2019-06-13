Image copyright SWNS Image caption Lucy Letby was first arrested in July last year

A nurse rearrested on suspicion of murdering babies at a neo-natal unit has been bailed, police have said.

Lucy Letby, 29, was first arrested in July last year on suspicion of the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of another six at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

On Monday she was rearrested on suspicion of those offences, and the attempted murder of three more babies.

Cheshire Police are probing the deaths of 17 infants between 2015 and 2016.

Det Insp Paul Hughes said the investigation is "extremely challenging and remains very much active".

Mr Hughes said: "We are doing everything we can, as quickly as we can, to identify what has led to these baby deaths and collapses."

Image copyright Dennis Turner/Geograph Image caption In July, the hospital said the neonatal unit was "safe to continue in its current form"

The force launched an investigation two years ago and officers are also examining 16 non-fatal collapses at the neonatal unit during the same period - March 2015 to July 2016.

Ms Letby, originally from Hereford, had been on bail since July after her home in Chester was searched by police.

A spokesman for the Countess of Chester Hospital said it was "co-operating fully" with the investigation.