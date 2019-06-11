Image caption The man was attacked on a 10B service near Queen Square bus station in Liverpool

A bus passenger was critically injured when a man stabbed him in the back with a screwdriver.

The victim was travelling on a 10B service in Liverpool when he was attacked at about 11:00 BST near Queen Square bus station, police said.

He was taken to hospital where his condition was described as critical.

No arrests have been made and Merseyside Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The attacker was described as white with grey hair, aged about 50 to 60, wearing beige trousers and a black jacket with his hood up.

Det Insp Paul Nilsen said: "This was a busy time of day and would have been shocking to witness for other passengers on the bus.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to assist our investigation into what happened and who is responsible."