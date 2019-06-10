Image copyright SWNS Image caption Lucy Letby was first arrested in July last year

A nurse has been rearrested by police investigating the deaths of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neo-natal unit.

Lucy Letby was first arrested in July last year on suspicion of the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of another six.

She has now been rearrested in connection with the attempted murder of three additional babies, police said.

Cheshire Police are probing the deaths of 17 infants between 2015 and 2016.

Det Insp Paul Hughes said: "We fully appreciate that it continues to have a big impact on all those involved - including the families of the babies, staff and patients at the hospital as well as members of the public."

"This is an extremely difficult time for all the families and it is important to remember that, at the heart of this, there are a number of bereaved families seeking answers as to what happened to their children."

The force launched an investigation two years ago and are also investigating 16 non-fatal collapses at the hospital's neonatal unit during the same period of March 2015 to July 2016.

A spokesman for the Countess of Chester Hospital said it was supporting Cheshire Police's investigation.