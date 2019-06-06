Liverpool

Liverpool murder charges after man stabbed in chest

  • 6 June 2019
Back Colquitt Street Image copyright Google
Image caption George Bala Lloyd-Evans was fatally injured on Back Colquitt Street

Two men have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed during a fight in Liverpool city centre and later died.

George Bala Lloyd-Evans, 33 from Toxteth, was wounded in the chest in Back Colquitt Street at about 03:00 BST on Sunday, police said.

Nineteen-year-old Ramal Edwards and 24-year-old Kieran Perry, both of Toxteth, have been charged with murder.

They are expected to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court later.

