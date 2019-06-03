Image copyright Google Image caption Police described the attack in Lord Street, Southport, as "vicious"

A man was critically injured when he was attacked in the street by a gang of men.

The 51-year-old from Bulgaria and his two sons were on their way home after watching the Champions League final on Saturday when they were attacked near to the Scarisbrick Hotel in Southport.

One of his sons, 28, suffered facial injuries in the attack.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, Merseyside Police said.

Officers found the man lying on the floor unconscious at about 22:40 BST on Lord Street.

Detectives are looking at the possibility the attack may be linked to another assault at the nearby Potting Shed bar and restaurant shortly before, where a 32-year-old man suffered facial injuries.

Det Insp Gary Stratton, said: "This was a vicious attack on a father and his two sons as they were making their way home after watching the Champions League final in a local pub."

The suspect, who is from Southport, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug.