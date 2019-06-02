Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was injured in a fight on Back Colquitt Street

A man has died after being stabbed in a fight in Liverpool city centre.

The 33-year-old was wounded in the chest in a targeted attack on Back Colquitt Street at about 03:00, said police. He died in hospital.

A 24-year-old man, who was stabbed in the arm, was also taken to hospital, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers at the scene chased and caught a 19-year-old man before arresting him on suspicion of murder.

They also found a knife believed to have been used in the attack.

Det Insp Allison Woods said: "The investigation is in its early stages and the motive for the attack is unknown.

"However, we understand the men were known to each other and the attack was targeted.

"At this time it is believed that the 33-year-old victim, who lived in the city centre, was involved in an altercation with two men."

Police are appealing for information. They said the city centre was busy following Liverpool FC's victory in the Uefa Champions League final.