Image copyright Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Fire crews were called out shortly before 18:00 BST

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in the grounds of Liverpool's historic Woolton Hall.

Crews have been able to prevent the fire from spreading from an annexe to the 18th century former country house, a Grade I-listed building.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the site shortly before 18:00 BST and found the 1,800 sq m (19,375 sq ft) building well alight.

Residents and businesses have been urged to keep windows and doors closed.

The building affected was said to be uninhabited.

Woolton Hall, in Speke Road, Woolton, was built in 1704 and later restored by the architect Robert Adam.

It has been described as one of the most impressive buildings of its type in the North West.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out later.