Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Nathan Muat treated his victim like a "punchbag"

A man who bullied and beat his vulnerable friend to death while on a fishing trip has been jailed for a minimum of 19 years.

Nathan Muat fatally attacked Peter Seeclear, also 45, in Stadt Moers Park, Merseyside in October before claiming he had died from an epileptic fit.

The judge told Liverpool Crown Court that Muat had used Mr Seaclear as a "punchbag" and "battering ram".

Muat denied murder and manslaughter, saying he had acted in self-defence.

During an eight-day trial, jurors heard he became Mr Seeclear's friend and carer after they met in a mosque nine years before the latter's death.

Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Mr Seeclear suffered serious chest injuries and broken ribs

Prosecutor Guy Gozem QC said that, five days into the fishing and camping trip at the Whiston park, Muat had knocked on a couple's door "upset, agitated and shaking" and asked them to call an ambulance.

Muat, of Upper Parliament Street, Toxteth claimed his friend had suffered a seizure and stopped breathing.

When questioned about Mr Seeclear's injuries, Muat said he acted in self-defence after the victim struck the first blow in an argument.

He claimed he "really loved" the 45-year-old.

The court heard that Mr Seeclear had been punched and kicked repeatedly.

His 81-year-old mother, too frail to travel from her Caribbean home for the trial and sentencing of his killer, was described in court as "broken-hearted".