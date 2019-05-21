Walton man arrested over Liverpool speeding double decker bus
21 May 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a double decker bus was seen speeding through Liverpool.
The red bus, which Merseyside Police believe was stolen, was spotted being driven erratically down Townsend Lane in Anfield at 01:30 BST.
It was later found damaged in front of a car wash on nearby Queens Drive.
The man, from Walton and aged 24, was also held on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, damaging a vehicle and driving without a licence or insurance.