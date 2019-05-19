Image copyright Google Image caption The pedestrian was hit near the Alt Park Hotel Pub

A man is critically ill after being struck by a police car.

The Merseyside Police vehicle was responding to an emergency when it hit the pedestrian near the Alt Park Hotel Pub in Maghull.

The force would not comment on whether the man, believed to be in his 30s, was on the pavement or the road when he was hit.

The incident, in the early hours of Sunday, has been referred to the The Independent Office for Police Conduct.