Man critically ill after Maghull police crash
- 19 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is critically ill after being struck by a police car.
The Merseyside Police vehicle was responding to an emergency when it hit the pedestrian near the Alt Park Hotel Pub in Maghull.
The force would not comment on whether the man, believed to be in his 30s, was on the pavement or the road when he was hit.
The incident, in the early hours of Sunday, has been referred to the The Independent Office for Police Conduct.