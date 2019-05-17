Image caption Law enforcement agencies have appealed for public help to identify victims and suspects

Ten people have been charged as part of an investigation into sex trafficking of Romanian women to the UK.

North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) officers worked alongside 130 Romanian police and special forces in a series of operations on Tuesday.

The 10 suspected gang members, all from Dambovita in Romania, also face money laundering and prostitution charges.

The NWROCU operation began in 2017 after 30 suspected victims of sex trafficking were identified.

Cash, weapons and other items were seized in Romania.

Anybody affected by human trafficking is urged to call police on 101 or contact the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 121700 or via https://www.unseenuk.org/.