Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell had responsibility for safety at Hillsborough stadium

The stadium safety officer in charge at the time of the Hillsborough disaster has been fined £6,500.

Former secretary of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, Graham Mackrell is the first person to be convicted of an offence relating to the tragedy.

Mackrell, 69, of Stocking Pelham, Hertfordshire, failed to ensure there were enough turnstiles to prevent large crowds building up.

He was also ordered to pay £5,000 towards the prosecution costs.

Ninety-six Liverpool fans died following the crush in the central pens of the Leppings Lane terrace at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on April 15, 1989.

Mackrell sat in the well of the court rather than the dock for the sentencing hearing at Preston Crown Court.

He was found guilty last month after an 11-week trial of failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act in respect of ensuring there were enough turnstiles to prevent unduly large crowds building up outside the ground.

The jury in the trial was unable to reach a verdict over match commander David Duckenfield, 74, who denied the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.