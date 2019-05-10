Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The judge had concerns about the condition of jails the prisoner might be extradited to.

The extradition from the Netherlands of a suspected drugs smuggler has been suspended over Dutch judges' concern about the state of a UK jail.

The Liverpool Echo reported Dutch judges had refused to send the man back to HMP Liverpool due to fears over "inhuman and degrading" conditions.

The Ministry of Justice said: "Since providing reassurances the court has postponed its decision."

An MoJ spokeswoman said the judge wanted more information.

In a statement, the ministry said: "We strongly refute the idea that any of our prisons provide inhuman or degrading conditions.

"There have been significant improvements since the inspections of Liverpool, Birmingham and Bedford prisons and neither our domestic courts nor the European Court of Human Rights has ever ruled that they are in breach of Article 3."

A report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons in January described HMP Liverpool as "squalid".