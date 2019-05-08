Image copyright Police Handout Image caption Post-mortem tests revealed Lee Atkins bled to death after suffering a "deep penetrating wound"

A man has been charged with murder after another man was shot dead with a crossbow.

Lee Atkins bled to death after being shot in the stomach in the early hours of Monday in Bootle, police said.

David Ball, 49, of Brookhill Close, Bootle, is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday charged with murder.

A 41-year-old man held on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Merseyside Police said 38-year-old Mr Atkins was found in Monfa Road just before 01:55 BST, but later died in hospital.

A post-mortem examination found he bled to death after suffering a "deep penetrating wound".