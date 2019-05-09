Image copyright Reuters Image caption Liverpool players and staff celebrated the Champions League semi-final win against Barcelona with fans in the Kop

Plans are being drawn up in Liverpool for two possible victory parades ahead of the club's final Premier League and Champions League matches.

If Liverpool prevail in the title race, the council said the Reds would parade through the city on Monday, the day after the final fixtures.

The club will also take to the streets the day after the Champions League final if they beat Tottenham on 1 June.

Manchester City are yet to reveal plans for their own potential celebrations.

City lead Liverpool by one point in the Premier League, face Watford in the FA Cup final on 18 May and have already won the Carabao Cup.

However, Manchester City Council said: "We stand ready if the club contact us".

Image copyright PA Image caption Hundreds of thousands lined the parade route after Liverpool's last Champions League triumph in 2005

Liverpool City Council leaders have begun planning the open-top bus processions, which would both begin at 16:00 BST at Allerton Maze in the south of the city.

It said it was giving advance notice "due to the major logistical challenges" the celebrations would pose.

The Champions League celebration would take place the day after the final in Madrid, which Liverpool reached by beating Barcelona 4-0 in Tuesday's semi-final second leg, after losing the first leg 3-0. It would clash with two other events - the Bordeaux Wine Festival and the River Festival - which would start earlier to accommodate the parade, the council said.

Fans have been advised to use the full length of the route to avoid crowding, arrive in good time, and plan their journey in advance.

Hundreds of thousands of fans lined the streets of Liverpool in May 2005 after Liverpool won their fifth European Cup.

Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption The planned parade route if Liverpool win the Premier League or Champions League

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said: "If the Reds win one or two trophies, they will receive a well-deserved heroes' welcome and we will put on a show to make the city proud."

An Everton supporter, the mayor added: "Anyone who is a football fan can't help to have been impressed by Liverpool's performance this season - whatever their allegiance."

Supt Paul White said there would be "a large number of police officers on the streets" and disruption to traffic and public transport.

Liverpool will host Wolves in their final game of the Premier League season at 15:00 BST on Sunday, hoping results go their way to turn around the one-point deficit and take the title from Manchester City, who play at Brighton at the same time.