Image copyright Police handout Image caption Lee Atkins's mother thanked people who cared for her son "in his final moments"

A man shot dead with a crossbow had a "heart of gold" and cared for his grandmother, his family said.

Lee Atkins, 38, bled to death after being shot in the stomach in the early hours of Monday in Bootle in "an altercation" with two men, said police.

Paying tribute to her son, Debbie Atkins said the family was "devastated to lose Lee in such tragic circumstances".

In a statement, she said: "We will always love him and miss him."

'Comforted' by comments

Mrs Atkins said her son was a "funny, larger-than-life character" who bantered with anyone.

She thanked people who cared for her son in Monfa Road "in his final moments" adding she had been "comforted by all the lovely comments people have posted on social media".

She added that his nan was "missing him so much".

Ms Atkins said he is survived by his daughter Courtney "who he loved spending time with".

Merseyside Police said two men from Bootle, aged 41 and 49, arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody.