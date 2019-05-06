Image caption Forensic officers at the scene of the suspected murder in Monfa Road

A man has been arrested over what police described as a "truly shocking" suspected murder in Merseyside.

The victim, in his 30s, was found with life-threatening injuries in Monfa Road, Bootle, shortly before 01:55 BST.

He was taken to hospital and died a short time later. Merseyside Police arrested a man, 41, at the scene.

"This is a truly shocking crime and a man has tragically lost his life in an appalling act of violence," said Det Ch Insp Gayle Rooney.

"We're currently in the very early stages of the investigation into this incident and it is vital that anyone with information that could assist our inquiries gets in touch."

A police cordon remains in place in Monfa Road. A post-mortem examination will take place later.