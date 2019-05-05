Image copyright Google Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses after the blaze at the Honey Pot Day Nursery

A suspected arson has closed a children's nursery after a tree was set on fire, according to its management.

Emergency services were called to Honey Pot Day Nursery in Garston at about 21:00 BST on Saturday. The building was unoccupied at the time.

Crews extinguished the blaze and no-one is reported to have been injured.

Police said inquiries were "at a very early stage, but it was reported it may have been started deliberately".

In a Facebook post, the nursery's management said: "We are absolutely heartbroken by what has happened but determined to come up with viable solutions for our lovely children, parents and staff who are all part of the Honey Pot family."

It said the site would not be open this week, adding: "We will be working tirelessly over the next couple of days with the local community to attempt to provide alternative childcare arrangement as early as possible."

Merseyside Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.