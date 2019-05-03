Image copyright LDRS Image caption Council leader Cllr Phil Davies said he was "very disappointed" that Labour had lost control of Wirral

Labour has lost its majority in Wirral losing three seats to the Conservatives and the Greens.

The former ruling group needed to drop just a single seat to lose control of the Merseyside authority.

Wirral Council is now hung and will go into No Overall Control after surprise gains by the Green Party.

In Liverpool, Labour saw its majority reduced by three but the results were overshadowed by a shock move to scrap the role of city mayor.

In the Wirral election, Labour lost crucial votes in Birkenhead & Tranmere, Pensby & Thingwall and Prenton, with two cabinet members losing their seats.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Green Party leader Pat Cleary said he was "made up" with taking two seats from Labour

But the party salvaged a seat in Rock Ferry, meaning an overall reduction of two.

Labour leader Cllr Phi Davies, who was not standing for re-election, said: "I'm very disappointed as we are now in a No Overall Control situation."

Green Party leader, Cllr Pat Cleary, said his now three-strong party was "made up", adding: "This is a sea change in fortunes for the Green Party."

The turnout was 37%, with the Tories also claiming victory on a night that saw them gain a single seat in Pensby and Thingwall.

Labour now has 32 councillors - two short of a majority, the Tories have 22, Liberal Democrats six, the Independents have three, and the Green Party also have three.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption The Green Party now has three seats on Wirral Council

Labour saw its majority cut in Liverpool as the party lost three seats across the city.

But just minutes after the polls closed, a rival councillor announced plans to scrap mayor Joe Anderson's position.

Former deputy mayor Ann O'Byrne tabled a motion to the Labour Party AGM to drop the mayoral model and revert back to having a council leader.

She said the move was not about Mayor Anderson but said the leader and cabinet model of governing would serve Liverpool better.

Mayor Anderson, who became the city's first elected mayor in 2012, said it was "distasteful" to announce the move on the night of the elections.

"My focus has been on working with my colleagues today on getting them elected."