Image copyright Jade Heslin Image caption The man is in a serious condition in hospital

A child was in the car when a man was shot while driving in Salford, police have said.

The victim, in his 30s, was shot while driving the car in Eccles New Road in Pendleton, at the junction with Langworthy Road, at about 14:40 BST on Tuesday.

He is in a serious condition in hospital with a gunshot wound in the chest.

The child was uninjured in what police believe was a "targeted attack".

The shooter was riding a motorbike, Greater Manchester Police said.

Image copyright Jade Heslin Image caption The shooting took place at about 14:40 BST on Tuesday

Supt Marcus Noden said only "extreme fortune" and "swift actions from the emergency services" meant the shooting was not fatal.

He added: "For a child to be witness to this type of incident makes the situation even worse."

He appealed for "the community's help to end this kind of violence" and come forward with information.