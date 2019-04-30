Image copyright Liverpool Echo Image caption Three people were hurt, one seriously, in the crash near junction 5 of the M62

A motorist suffered a serious head injury after a car overturned in a crash involving a lorry and four vehicles on the M62 on Merseyside.

The man, in his 50s, was taken to the major trauma centre at Aintree University Hospital after crash near junction 5 for Huyton at 07:30 BST.

One car flipped on its roof, the lorry straddled the carriageway and a wrecked car was left on the hard shoulder.

The M62 was closed westbound causing huge rush-hour delays.

Two other people were hurt in the multi-vehicle crash, said North West Ambulance Service.

A man in his 30s suffered a shoulder injury while a woman in her 40s was also treated in hospital.

One person who was trapped inside a car was freed by firefighters.

North West Motorway Police said the crash affected rush-hour traffic with all lanes westbound into Liverpool blocked.

The carriageway reopened after being closed for five hours.