Image copyright NHS Image caption Dr Palaniappan Saravanan worked as a heart specialist in Merseyside

A hospital consultant has been struck off for groping five junior doctors while they treated patients.

Dr Palaniappan Saravanan stroked women's bottoms, knees, thighs and put his hand under clothes at Wirral's Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside.

The heart specialist was found to have sexually harassed them at a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) disciplinary hearing.

Dr Saravanan had denied the touching was sexually motivated.

The cardiologist was not reported to the police but sacked for gross misconduct after he was accused of persistent sexual harassment between November 2014 and February 2017.

'Felt sick'

One junior doctor, known as Dr A, told the MPTS hearing in Manchester she was "mortified" after "being assaulted" while treating patients.

Describing one incident, Dr A said: "For the duration of the scan Dr Saravanan kept his hand on my bottom.

"He held the centre of my left buttock cheek with a firm grip, every now and then stroking with his index finger."

She added: "I felt sick and wanted this to be over as soon as possible."

Image copyright Google Image caption Arrowe Park Hospital where Dr Saravanan worked for five years

Dr B complained he was "touchy feeling" and that he was taking "advantage of the fact that I was a junior".

Dr E also told the hearing: "Whenever we were with patients or if I was writing up patient notes, Dr Saravanan would stand very close to me and put his hand on the side of my bum or on my bum and move it back and forth which made me feel very uncomfortable."

'Grooming'

Dr Saravanan, who did not attend the hearing as he was in India, claimed he was just a "tactile person" and denied any sexual motivation.

However the MPTS ruled "there was a pattern of behaviour by an older male doctor directed solely towards younger female doctors".

The tribunal also decided there was "an element of grooming" in his behaviour.