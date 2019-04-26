Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Rachel Evans was described by her family as "a loving mother to five boys"

A man has admitted stabbing a mother-of-five to death and making threats to kill.

Carl Harrison pleaded guilty to murdering Rachel Evans at a house on Hignett Avenue in St Helens on 11 March.

The 46-year-old, of Hignett Avenue, St Helens, also admitted assault by beating at Liverpool Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing scheduled for 14 June at the same court.

Paying tribute to Ms Evans in March, her family said the 46-year-old had been "a loving mother to five boys, a sister and an aunt".