Image caption Smith's coffin was carried out of the church to Liverpool FC's You'll Never Walk Alone

The funeral of former Liverpool FC captain Tommy Smith has taken place.

Known as the "Anfield Iron", Smith helped the Reds to their first European Cup in 1977 and four league titles during his 18 years at Anfield.

Ian St John, Ian Callaghan and Roy Evans were among those at the service in Blundellsands for Mr Smith, who died earlier this month aged 74.

Club chaplain Bill Bygroves described him at the service as a "winner, a warrior and a leader".

His coffin was draped in Liverpool FC's red and white colours and the club's anthem You'll Never Walk Alone played as his coffin left St Joseph's church.

Image copyright PA Image caption Smith was known as the "Anfield Iron" due to his intimidating stature

Image copyright PA Image caption Tommy Smith made 638 appearances for the Reds

Mr Smith had struggled with dementia and other ailments during his later years.

He made 638 appearances for the Reds between 1960 and 1978.

He scored in the European Cup final as Liverpool beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 to win the first of their five European Cups.