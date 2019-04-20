Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was shot in the Dove Street area in Toxteth

A man was shot in the groin in what is believed to be a targeted attack, Merseyside Police has said.

The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital at about 18:20 BST on Friday but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers said he was shot near Dove Street in Toxteth.

Detectives said that they received no calls about the shooting and the man was not cooperating with their inquiries.

Det Ch Insp John Williams said: "We understand that some people are rightly fearful of repercussions when speaking to police, but I can assure those who know what happened and want the scourge of gun crime off their streets of this fact: we are here for you."

He added that "guns and ammunition have been taken off the streets in recent days".