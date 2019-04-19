A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed in the leg and stomach in a park, Merseyside Police said.

The teenager was treated at the scene in Crosby Marina Park at about 17:45 BST and later taken to hospital for assessment.

A spokesman for the force said it was thought to be a "targeted attack" and the boy suffered "minor injuries".

Anyone with any information about the stabbing has been asked to contact officers.

Det Insp Paul Parry said: "We initially believe that this was a targeted attack, and one which thankfully appears to have resulted in minor injuries.

"In these early stages we are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone running off.

"This happened at the far side of the lake as you walk from the sand dunes.

"If you were here, let us know and check your devices for any inadvertent recording on phones of those involved. It could be vital."