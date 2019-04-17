Merseyside Police car on 999 call crashes into wall
- 17 April 2019
A police car has collided with another vehicle and hit a garden wall while responding to an emergency call.
A PC suffered minor injuries when his car and a red Dacia Sandero crashed on Exmouth Close, Birkenhead at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday.
Both he and the driver of the other car were taken to hospital as a precaution, Merseyside Police said.
Appealing for witnesses, a force spokesman said an investigation into the crash had begun.