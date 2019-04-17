Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Exmouth Close and Exmouth Street

A police car has collided with another vehicle and hit a garden wall while responding to an emergency call.

A PC suffered minor injuries when his car and a red Dacia Sandero crashed on Exmouth Close, Birkenhead at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

Both he and the driver of the other car were taken to hospital as a precaution, Merseyside Police said.

Appealing for witnesses, a force spokesman said an investigation into the crash had begun.