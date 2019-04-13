Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager is believed to have been stabbed in the toilets of the Sefton Arms

A 18-year-old man has been stabbed in a pub, Merseyside Police have said.

The teenager, who was knifed in the abdomen and buttocks on Friday night, is in a stable condition in hospital.

Det Insp Sue Hinds said: "We believe this assault actually occurred in the toilets of the Sefton public house.

"The victim is refusing to co-operate with police, but that won't stop us from carrying out a thorough investigation."

She added:"We will act on information reported to us through local policing teams or community leaders and urge anyone who knows where knives are being stored, or knows of people who carry knives, to get in touch."