Image copyright Bradley Family Image caption Matthew Bradley was visiting Liverpool with friends when he was hit

A driver who killed a man on a stag party as he crossed the road and then fled has been jailed for eight years.

Thomas Joseph Bimson, 23, from Eccleston, was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving for knocking down Matthew Bradley, 24, in Liverpool.

It happened at 23:40 GMT on 3 November 2017 while Mr Bradley was on a stag night.

Mr Bradley was an award-winning landscape gardener who had built two gardens at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Irbar Saddique, 35, from Bradford, was jailed for 18 months for aiding and abetting causing death by driving whilst uninsured.

Bimson, of Holme Road, was also convicted of causing death by driving without a licence and causing death by driving whilst uninsured. He was also disqualified for 12 years.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Thomas Joseph Bimson fled the scene of the crash.

Saddique, of Sunny Bank Lane, who was Bimson's passenger, was disqualified for three years nine months.

Mr Bradley, who was originally from Glenavy in County Antrim, was struck by a silver BMW 330X car driven by Bimson near to the Hilton Hotel on The Strand at 23:40 GMT on 3 November 2017 while on a stag night.

Det Insp Judith Blease said the actions of Bimson and Saddique "in making off from the scene exacerbated" the suffering of Mr Bradley's family.

Mr Bradley was the second member of his family to be killed by a driver.

His father Donal said the death came weeks after the 23rd anniversary of another son David, who died aged five after being knocked down outside the family home. "I was filled with dread and fear of the whole process again," he said.

Matthew Bradley shared a home with partner Rhiannon Williams, whom he hoped to marry.

She said the couple had been texting each other that night and when the texts stopped, "I thought he'd lost his phone or broken it but I had a bad feeling," she said.