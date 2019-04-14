Image copyright Getty Images Image caption St George's Hall has been the site for previous tributes to the Hillsborough victims

Tributes are being displayed in Liverpool to mark the 30th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

Banners with images of the 96 fans who died in a crush at an FA Cup game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have been draped over St George's Hall.

A minute's silence will be held in Liverpool on Monday at 15:06 BST - when the match was halted on 15 April 1989 at Sheffield's Hillsborough ground.

Liverpool's mayor said the city would "stand together in solidarity".

Joe Anderson added: "The 96 have never been forgotten and even though this city is divided by our footballing allegiances, we have been united in supporting the families and Hillsborough survivors for the past 30 years, and will continue to do so."

Image copyright Hillsborough Inquests Image caption Ninety-six fans died after a crush at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium

Earlier this year, former Ch Supt David Duckenfield, who was the match commander, stood trial for the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 fans at the FA Cup semi-final. He denied the charge.

Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died in 1993 following brain damage - more than a year and a day after the disaster.

The jury failed to reach a verdict on Mr Duckenfield but the Crown Prosecution Service said it planned to seek a retrial. However, Mr Duckenfield's lawyers said they would oppose the prosecutors' application for a retrial.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell was found guilty of a health and safety charge.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of people have attended previous memorial events in Liverpool

Plans for speeches, performances and prayers on Monday evening have been cancelled by the city's council to avoid a "legal risk" to any "future decisions made regarding ongoing legal proceedings", Mr Anderson said.

Wreaths will be laid at St George's Hall in a ceremony on Monday morning, with 96 lanterns lit in memory of the victims.

The city's commemorations include:

An afternoon service at the Anglican Cathedral from 14:45 BST

Flags will be flown at half-mast and the town hall bells will toll 96 times

Mersey Ferries will sound their horns and traffic will be stopped for one minute at both tunnels at 15:06 BST

St George's Hall will be lit up red every evening this week

The words "Never Forgotten" will be displayed on screens outside Lime Street rail station and on the M62 motorway

Fans attending Liverpool's match with Chelsea on Sunday afternoon have also been encouraged to leave tributes outside St George's Hall.