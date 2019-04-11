Image copyright Google Image caption Royal Birkdale has hosted some of golf's biggest events

A microlight has crashed and burst into flames at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport.

The aircraft came down at the famous course, which has hosted 10 Open Championships, at about 19:00 BST.

Merseyside Police said officers at the scene extinguished the fire caused. Ambulance crews were also sent to the course but there are no reports of injuries.

Road closures are in place in the area including on Coastal Road.