Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Jordan Cunliffe was jailed in 2008

A man who kicked a father-of-three to death outside his home has lost a High Court bid to overturn his conviction.

Judges rejected Jordan Cunliffe's appeal over a decision not to refer his conviction for murdering Garry Newlove in Warrington to the Court of Appeal.

Cunliffe was jailed for life aged 16 in 2008 with two other youths.

Judge Sir Brian Leveson said there was "ample evidence" Cunliffe was part of the 2007 attack, under the legal definition of joint enterprise.

Cunliffe, now 27, challenged the refusal to refer his case for appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which deals with alleged miscarriages of justice.

His lawyers argued Cunliffe, who is partially-sighted, was not near Mr Newlove, 47, when he was attacked and only arrived on the scene after the fatal blow was struck.

Sir Brian, who sat with Mr Justice William Davis, said: "Even if the first blow struck...was the fatal blow, there was ample evidence on which to conclude that Jordan Cunliffe was party to the joint enterprise at that stage."

What is joint enterprise?

Joint enterprise allows the prosecution of members of a group or gang for murder when it cannot be proved which member of the group inflicted the fatal blow.

It can apply to all crimes, but in recent times, it has been used as a highly effective way of prosecuting homicide, especially in cases involving gangs of young men.

Some critics claim it lowers the burden of proof on the prosecution and allows those on the fringes of the crime to be swept up in a prosecution.

It does not require a member of the group to intend to kill or commit serious harm only to foresee that another member "might" kill, or "might" inflict serious harm.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Garry Newlove was murdered by a gang of teenagers outside his home in 2007

The judge added: "The evidence as a whole showed that he was participating throughout the incident involving Mr Newlove."

On Monday the court also rejected Cunliffe's application to reduce his life sentence with a minimum of 12 years, which expires in August.

Mr Newlove, who had recently overcome stomach cancer before the attack by the gang of teenagers outside his home, died two days after suffering massive head injures.

Cunliffe and two other youths were jailed for life at Chester Crown Court.

Partially-sighted Cunliffe has always claimed he was innocent, insisting he was not even present during the fatal attack.

He can only be paroled in summer if the Parole Board is convinced he poses no serious danger to society.