Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 20-year-old man was found stabbed.

The victim was found at a property in Crossacres Road, Whythenshawe, at about 08:45 BST on Friday, police said.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but subsequently died.

Det Ch Insp Carl Jones said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this unimaginably difficult time and we are committed to giving them the answers they deserve."

The boy remains in custody for questioning.

Police have appealed for information.